Hyderabad

Donation for Ram Temple

BJP leader Gudur Narayan Reddy handing over a cheque for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya to head of RSS Telangana State unit in Hyderabad on Monday.  

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday donated ₹1.099 crore for the construction of temple of Lord Sri Ram at Ayodhya. He handed over a cheque, drawn in favor of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, to chief of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Telangana unit Devendar at his office in the presence of TS deputy chief Sridhar, former minister M. Narasimhulu, ex-MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and others.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 8:25:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/donation-for-ram-temple/article33784488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY