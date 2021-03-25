Donate plasma: TPDA

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 23:38 IST

Given the rise in COVID cases, Telangana Plasma Donors’ Association (TPDA) has requested those who had tested positive and recovered to come forward and donate their plasma.

TPDA president Gudur Narayana Reddy stated that the number of patients being admitted to hospitals was also on the rise. He claimed that convalescent plasma therapy has proved to be beneficial. He added that the TPDA was formed on July 16, 2020, to help COVID patients get plasma and help donors reach them.

