Hyderabad

Donate plasma to save lives, Sajjanar urges COVID heroes

A total of 297 COVID-19 recovered patients donated their plasma and saved the lives of 450 patients till Sunday, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

A week after the inception of the portal ‘donateplasma.scsc.in’, Cyberabad police have prepared a database of more than 1,000 donors. “It is not an easy job to match the blood of donors and the recipients. We formed separate teams and are co-ordinating with them to categorise blood groups and help the needy,” he said.

Mr. Sajjanar requested COVID- warriors to donate their plasma. “One person’s 500 ml plasma can save two persons,” he said.

Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council, a joint collaboration between Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and IT industry, are conducting regular blood and plasma donation drives across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. One can register on ‘https://donateplasma.scsc.in’ or contact Cyberabad COVID control room on 90002-57058 or 94906-17440.

Aug 9, 2020

