Donate plasma to save lives: Home Minister

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday urged ‘COVID-19 warriors’ to donate plasma to save lives.
“Service to people is real service”, the Minister said after felicitating the ‘Plasma Yodhas’ at Cyberabad Commissionerate.
“I am overwhelmed to see Cyberabad police going out of their way to help people out,” the Minister said.
So far, 761 COVID-19 recovered patients donated plasma and saved more than 1,300 lives in critical and emergency conditions.
In the beginning everyone was hesitant, but now it has become a movement, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.
“Our Madhapur traffic inspector Srinivas, who was first infected with COVID-19, after recovering was the first person who came forward and donated plasma, and then everyone else joined,” he said.
He added that Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar and his team played a crucial role in coordinating with all stakeholders.
The Cyberabad police also started a call centre for plasma donation. Mr. Sajjanar said that plasma donation was a social responsibility and donors were equal to God as they were saving lives. He requested people to come forward and donate plasma.
