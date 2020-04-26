Hyderabad

Donate blood, KTR tells party cadre

TRS working president K.T.Rama Rao called upon the cadre to raise the party flag on their homes and donate blood marking the 20th formation day celebrations of the party, which he wanted to be a low-key affair given the corona restrictions.

KTR himself donated the blood at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday and Grater Hyderabad Municipal Cororation Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also joined him in donation. Maintain social distance and coordinate with the hospitals for donation, he said asking them to continue the programme for a week to avoid large gatherings.He also asked the 60 lakh TRS members and its supporters to donate to the CMRF or within their limits to reach out to the needy during these difficult times.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 11:48:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/donate-blood-ktr-tells-party-cadre/article31440065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY