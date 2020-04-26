Donate blood, KTR tells party cadre

TRS working president K.T.Rama Rao called upon the cadre to raise the party flag on their homes and donate blood marking the 20th formation day celebrations of the party, which he wanted to be a low-key affair given the corona restrictions.

KTR himself donated the blood at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday and Grater Hyderabad Municipal Cororation Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also joined him in donation. Maintain social distance and coordinate with the hospitals for donation, he said asking them to continue the programme for a week to avoid large gatherings.He also asked the 60 lakh TRS members and its supporters to donate to the CMRF or within their limits to reach out to the needy during these difficult times.