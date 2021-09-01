Domestic violence cases go up in Cyberabad

From April to July, 456 complaints related to violence at home

A majority of complaints the Cyberabad Police received this year are cases related to domestic violence.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police revealed that from April to July this year, women lodged as many as 1,460 complaints with the Cyberabad Police, out of which 456 were of domestic violence.

Another 341 women complained about their husband’s alcoholism.

Police said that dedicated Dial 100 teams were put in place on June 24 in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with six teams working round-the-clock to protect women and children from domestic violence.

While 22 cases were registered, 12 FIRs were filed in addition to another 10 being treated as petty cases. As many as 121 ‘alcoholic husbands’ were counselled, police said.