Hyderabad

Domestic violence cases go up in Cyberabad

A majority of complaints the Cyberabad Police received this year are cases related to domestic violence.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police revealed that from April to July this year, women lodged as many as 1,460 complaints with the Cyberabad Police, out of which 456 were of domestic violence.

Another 341 women complained about their husband’s alcoholism.

Police said that dedicated Dial 100 teams were put in place on June 24 in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with six teams working round-the-clock to protect women and children from domestic violence.

While 22 cases were registered, 12 FIRs were filed in addition to another 10 being treated as petty cases. As many as 121 ‘alcoholic husbands’ were counselled, police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 11:55:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/domestic-violence-cases-go-up-in-cyberabad/article36236997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY