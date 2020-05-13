Domestic help leaps from 15th floor

A 20-year-old domestic help on Wednesday plunged to death from the 15th floor of a residential building in Manikonda.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. at Block Number 3LH of Lanco Hills in the Raidurgam Police Station limits. According to the police, the victim Eeravallika was a native of Kammavaripalem in Nandigram, Andhra Pradesh.

She was employed by a woman, the inmate a flat on 15th floor , who works as an operations head for a company in a Special Economic Zone in Gachibowli, since late February. The woman has been a tenant for around five years.

According to the police, the victim’s father passed away four years ago and her mother Indiramma works as a labourer. On Wednesday morning, the victim is said to have called her mother expressing a desire to meet her sister’s newborn baby. Her mother then asked her how she could travel with the lockdown in force. After this, police said, she felt disappointed and jumped from the 15th floor of the building.

The victim’s body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been booked and investigation is underway.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 in caseof any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.