Domestic air travel to touch new high by next year: Scindia

India pursuing a multi-pronged approach to accelerate growth of civil aviation, says Minister

India pursuing a multi-pronged approach to accelerate growth of civil aviation, says Minister

India’s domestic air travel will surpass the pre-pandemic level of 4.15 lakh passengers a day within the next year, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said here on Friday.

The Minister, who was inaugurating Wings India 2022, said this and highlighted how the aviation sector is emerging stronger, fitter and ready to face challenges and tap into the opportunities after trials and tribulations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Within next year, we will surpass the pre-COVID number of 4.15 lakh [domestic] passengers a day and create a new record,” he said, adding the number, after a sharp decline during the pandemic, now stood at 3.83 lakh passengers. International air travel will also get a boost as the country has also decided to resume international flight operations fully from March 27 “so that India can once again reconnect with the rest of the world,” he said.

Stating that India is pursuing a multi-pronged approach to accelerate growth of the civil aviation, Mr. Scindia said the sector is integral to country’s development as every dollar invested in civil aviation yields an economic output of $3.1. The sector is also one of the largest employment generators, he said.

Fleet expansion

India is looking at tremendous expansion in the areas of airlines, airports and augmentation of its fleet. From 400 aircraft in 2013-14, the fleet now stood at 710 (with addition of 310 aircraft). “We intend to add 110-120 aircraft per year,” the Minister said, urging airlines to increase fleet of wide body aircraft along with their emphasis on inducting more narrow bodied aircraft.

“Civil aviation is going to be tomorrow’s railways in terms of transport. That is the potential we need to tap... will be possible if we work together in unison,” Mr. Scindia said, listing the various measures of the government in the last seven years, including adding more airports, helipads and waterdromes and planning to launch more routes under the regional connectivity UDAN Yojana. More than 409 routes have been identified under the scheme, over 1.75 lakh flights operated and 91 lakh passengers benefited, he said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry intends to “work with you as constructive collaborator and not [as] a restrictive regulator. We believe in round table where we are equal stakeholder. In your success, lies the success of the Ministry and country at large,” Mr. Scindia told the gathering, which included the industry leaders, policymakers and foreign dignitaries and delegates.

The government is also taking measures for growth of the civil aviation ecosystem components such as MROs, flying training organisations, ground handling operations and drones.