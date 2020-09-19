Dog licensing to go online in city

HYDERABAD

19 September 2020 22:46 IST

Portal may be launched in less than a week’s time

Pet owners in the city have something to rejoice. Their annual trips to GHMC circle or zonal offices, and the tedious forms they have to fill up to get the licence to keep a pet dog, will soon be over.

GHMC’s Veterinary wing is all set to launch an online registration process for pet dog owners in the city through the corporation’s website. The portal may be launched in less than a week’s time, senior officials from GHMC informed.

It is mandatory for dog owners in the city to obtain licence every year, duly producing all relevant documents. As per the existing process, owners need to visit the zonal office concerned, and fill up a lengthy form giving all details about themselves and the dog.

In addition, they must produce proof that the animal has been given anti-rabies vaccination, and also a no-objection certificate from at least two neighbours.

Once approved, the owner will be given a metal token with the zone’s name, serial number and the year for which the licence is being issued inscribed on it. The tokens are changed every year with licence renewal.

With the launch of online licensing system, each dog will be assigned a unique identification number instead of tokens. Every year, the licence will be renewed on the same ID, throughout the canine’s lifetime, officials informed. Owners can also get e-mails about fresh guidelines and orders pertaining to licensing as and when they are issued.

“We are hoping that online licensing will encourage more dog owners to register with us, as they do not have to make rounds of the GHMC offices. Besides, it will remind them every year about the mandatory vaccination for the pet,” said an officer.

As of now, only about 8,000 to 9,000 dog owners apply for licence every year, though there are at least 20,000 pet dogs by conservative estimates.

For licence, owners will have to fill in a form online, and upload soft copies of the vaccination certificate and NOCs from two neighbours, besides paying ₹50 as fee. The application will be automatically forwarded to the Veterinary Assistant Director or Deputy Director of the zone concerned, who will verify the same and grant licence.