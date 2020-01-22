Dog goes on biting spree

Over 20 persons were attacked on Tuesday by a stray dog in the M S Makhta area.

The incident was said to have taken place around 1.15 pm when a dog began to attack passersby.

According to sources, the victims were rushed to Challa Hospital where they were treated as outpatients. The sources said that while 20 were taken to the hospital, four more persons were said to have sustained injuries, but it was unclear whether they were taken for treatment.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Venkateshwar Reddy, officials were informed of the incident around 1.30 pm after which three veterinary doctors rushed to the spot. Dr Reddy confirmed that only one dog went on the biting spree.

“The incident happened in M S Makhta area. This is the winter season and the time when dogs mate. What could have happened is that the dog was mating, and was disturbed. This must have aggravated the dog psychologically,” he said. When asked whether the canine had rabies, Dr Reddy said that this could only be ascertained only once test were done.

The victims who were taken to Challa Hospital were given rabies vaccines and a follow-up with doctors was scheduled.