Dog-eaten body found

In a gruesome incident, the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found half-eaten by stray dogs on the banks of the Godavari in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a group of sanitation workers of the major gram panchayat spotted a pack of stray dogs feeding on the decomposed corpse of a man that was washed ashore at a garbage dump along the river bank on Thursday morning, sources said.

The workers shooed away the dogs and alerted the local police about the incident. The mutilated body was shifted to the mortuary at the Government Area hospital in the town for identification.

Police suspect it to be a case of accidental drowning. The incident brought into focus the growing menace of stray dogs and pollution due to the indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the shores of the river.