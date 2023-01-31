ADVERTISEMENT

Documentary on Sarvai Papanna wins Best Cinematography Award at Noida International Film Festival-2023

January 31, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-minute English documentary on Sarvai Papanna, the 17th century great warrior from Telangana, has bagged the Best Cinematography Award, at the 10th Noida International Film Festival-2023 (NIFF-23)

The documentary titled, Sarvai Papanna, is directed by Chetan Kathi and produced by Ponnam Ravichandra under Supadha Creations India.

It was screened at the NIFF-23 in New Delhi on Sunday and won the prestigious award, sources said.

Out of 65 nominations in the documentary section, 17 documentaries from different parts of the world were screened.

Director of Photography Tirupathi Gouni won accolades from the audience for creating a good visual for the documentary.

The documentary chronicles the life of the unsung hero, who rebelled against both imperial and local zamindary authority.

It narrates his life at different times and circumstances that made a common man a King of Golconda, said a press release issued by the team that made the documentary.

It mainly focusses on the contributions of Sarvai Papanna, a legendary personality from the subjugated groups to the society in socio-political ways during the 17th century, as evident from many historical evidences like folklores, ballads, songs and stories, the release added.

