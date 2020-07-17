Doctors welcome pay revision, incentives for frontline workers

The Telangana Government Doctors’ Association, and the Joint Action Committee on Friday welcomed the pay revision, which they said was due for over four years, as well as the decision to pay incentives to the outsourced healthcare workers in the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, including nurses.

Speaking to the media, the doctors said around 3,000 healthcare professionals in the State will stand to benefit from the move, and that the revision as per Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations is due from January 2016. The continuation of the 10% incentive to frontline healthworkers was also hailed.

The doctors pointed out that the Osmania General Hospital building is in urgent need of an upgrade and demanded the construction of a new facility. They said that the hospital complex is over seven acres in size and that the new building, which Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised, should be constructed on a war footing. They did not rule out the demolition of the existing building, which is a heritage structure, to make way for a new hospital.

Touching upon the recent flood-like situation at the hospital, the doctors said the problem has been persisting for several years. However, there was a delay in sanitation work, and road re-carpeting has changed the contours which led to waterlogging at the hospital.

The doctors thanked Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the Chief Minister for their support to those fighting the novel coronavirus.