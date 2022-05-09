Doctors waive charges for infant with rare disease

Resort to crowfunding for drugs and consumables

Doctors at the city-based Prathima Hospitals resorted to crowdfunding to buy drugs and consumables to operate on a 11-month-old boy suffering from a rare genetic liver disease called Alagille Syndrome, “which occurs 1 in 60,000 children”. The surgery, which involves multi-specialists, costs ₹25 lakh-30 lakh.

Surgical gastroenterologist and liver transplantation surgeon at the hospital, Ch. Madhusudhan, who raised the funds, and other doctors performed surgery without charging consultation fee since the child’s parents hail from a poor background. The hospital administration stated that it did not charge anything for ICU, operation theatre, or other resources.

Living donor liver transplantation was performed on the infant over two weeks ago. He is doing better now.