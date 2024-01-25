Doctors utilise hemospray technology to halt GI bleeding

January 25, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad have used Hemospray to effectively halt upper gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding in a 49-year-old patient. According to doctors, this endoscopic spray has proven its ability to arrest internal bleeding in under 10 minutes.

Doctors Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy and Dr. Mohan Ramchandani administered Hemospray to a 49-year-old female patient with liver cirrhosis who sought emergency care.

Hemospray, a proprietary mineral powder administered endoscopically, facilitates hemostasis. The inorganic and inert powder forms an adhesive layer upon contact with fluid, providing mechanical compression and promoting hemostasis.

Dr. Mohan Ramchandani, the Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy at AIG Hospitals said, “The most crucial use-case of Hemospray would be in emergencies, where even a resident doctor can employ the device to promptly stop bleeding, potentially saving a patient’s life.”