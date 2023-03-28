Telangana doctors urge government to bring down the price of rabies vaccine

March 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

As incidents of dog bites are on the rise in Telangana, doctors recommend that the prices of rabies vaccine should be brought down by the government so that it is accessible to everybody and does not burn a hole in the pocket of poor families.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. B.N. Rao, president of IMA Telangana State, said: “One vial of vaccine costs ₹400 and if a patient has been bitten by a dog then a total of 5 vials have to be taken. In cases of prophylaxis (for prevention of disease), three vials given to a person are enough. The prices of these vaccines are under the purview of the Drug Control Administration of the State. The government is not yet providing rabies vaccines for prophylaxis.”

Dr. Rao says that the price of the vaccine should be brought down by the government so that the vaccine can be given before a dog bite as a measure of prevention as well. Earlier, the vaccines were more expensive but since the Drug Control has taken over, the prices have reduced a little but more needs to be done. The IMA Telangana State will be taking the issue forward for reduction of price, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India is endemic for rabies and accounts for 36% of the world’s rabies deaths. Rabies deaths in humans are 100% preventable through prompt and appropriate medical care. Vaccinating dogs is the most cost-effective strategy for preventing rabies in people, he said.

The vaccine has to be given to the patient immediately after a dog bite, it cannot be sutured and there should be cleaning of the wound by a iodine solution.

Dr. C. Sairam, senior Oncologist at MNJ Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, said: “If the bite is very close to the neck and brain, then the patient needs to be given immune globulin injections also, which is much more expensive than the vaccine itself. Another thing people forget is that rabies not only includes dog bites but also bites from bats, cats, monkeys and a few other animals. Though the vaccine is widely available in urban areas, if one focuses on rural areas, there are not many medical shops which have rabies vaccine.”