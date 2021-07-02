Doctors turn environment protectors too

AIG Managind Director Dr Nageshwar Reddy planting a sapling along with MP Santosh Kumar, marking the Doctors Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad

02 July 2021 07:22 IST

On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, Green India Challenge organised a programme for planting of saplings at Children’s Park near Saibaba Temple in Film Nagar in which Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, doctors and specialists from prominent private and government hospitals participated.

Prominent doctors who planted saplings included AIG MD Nageshwar Reddy; Star Hospitals MD Gopichand; Yashoda Hospitals MD, Surender Rao; Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao, Chief Minister’s OSD Gangadhar, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao, NIMS Director Manohar among others.

Doctors and specialists from Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, ANU Hospitals, Apollo, Continental, KIMS, Medicover, Rainbow, Sunshine, Virinchi, Yashoda hospitals have participated.

Green India Challenge founder Santosh Kumar said that 60 eminent doctors and specialists of the country coming together for plantation was an inspiration and sent a good message to the society on improving greenery. Others who participated include KIMS MD Bhaskar Rao; Rainbow MDs Ramesh Kancherla, Dinesh Kancherla; Sunshine MD Guruva Reddy.