Doctors treat 12-year-old boy suffering from rare bleeding disorder

January 17, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors of KIMS Hospital here performed a rare surgery on a 12-year-old boy suffering from incessant nose bleeding.

The boy is a native of Giddalur in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Initially, he was taken to local doctors in Giddalur, who gave him an injection. The problem was solved temporarily. Two days later, the bleeding started again after which the doctors performed a scan of his nose and found a tumour. The boy’s parents were advised to take him to Hyderabad for further treatment.

Consultant ENT Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, C.Subramanyam said that a CT scan of the boy was conducted, after which they came to know it was due to a rare bleeding tumour called angiofibroma.

“Angiofibromas appear normal inside the nose but contain a lot of blood. As soon as we touch the nose from outside, it starts bleeding. If we operate, the patient might lose 2-3 litres of blood and his life will be at stake. Usually, most doctors perform embolisation to prevent bleeding, but it is a very expensive procedure,” Dr.Subramanyam said.

What the KIMS doctors did, instead, was something called ‘clamping’. “We identified the point from where the blood was being transmitted to the tumour and clamped the blood vessel. As a result, the bleeding was controlled. Then we did dissection and removed the entire tumour which was about 4 to 5 cm in diameter,” he added.

