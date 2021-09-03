Doctors stage protest seeking promotions

HYDERABAD

‘In-charges holding HoD posts in Health Department for the last 7 years’

Doctors working in government hospitals and medical colleges in Telangana staged a protest in front of BRKR Bhavan, the makeshift Secretariat building, here on Friday, demanding promotions, pending for long.

Speaking at the protest, Osmania Medical College professor Dr. Ramesh said only in-charges were holding the head of department posts in the Health Department for the last seven years without even following seniority. He demanded that only those with necessary seniority be made in-charge of HoD posts by following the rule of reservation.

He alleged that rule of reservation is not being followed in the postings of in-charge HoDs and injustice is being done to Dalits as the roster points are not being followed in the process. Further, he alleged that cases are being foisted on Dalit doctors, and key posts such as Superintendent of NIMS, were unchanged for the last seven years and only the doctors from upper castes are being kept in important posts with the help of illegal deputations.

President of SC, ST Doctors Association Dr. Babu Rao said they were hoping for quick promotions after formation of Telangana but promotions are being denied to them despite having seniority. Stating that only SC and ST doctors are choosing government service, he alleged that promotions and rule of reservation are not being followed in the matter of administrative posts in the Health Department.

He sought to know whether in-charge posts had nothing do with seniority and demanded justice at least with the spirit of Dalit Bandhu implementation. Dr. Ram Singh said ST doctors were not given promotions in any of the nine government medical colleges.