Doctors sound alarm as viral fevers surge in Hyderabad

September 07, 2023

Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in viral fevers and health care experts have raised an alarm. While there is no declared outbreak, doctors are urging people to remain vigilant, especially as the rainy season is expected to intensify the spread of infections.

Out-patient numbers at government-run hospitals has raised concerns, with an increase in cases reported at Gandhi Hospital over the past week, primarily attributed to flu-like illnesses and fever. Dr. Raja Rao, the Hospital Superintendent, reported a 300-400 case upswing in the hospital’s overall out-patient department (OP). Similarly, Fever Hospital has seen a surge, with a daily caseload of 400 out-patient cases. Dr. Shanker, the Hospital Superintendent, reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

Among the viruses currently circulating in Hyderabad, Influenza (Flu) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are notable. Influenza, a common seasonal respiratory tract infection, is caused by highly contagious influenza viruses. RSV, on the other hand, infects airway linings, leading to cold-like symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, and nasal discharge.

“The cold climate is expected to aid virus transmission, as lower temperatures favour the survival of these viruses. Unlike hot temperatures, which tend to stop micro-organism growth, cold conditions provide a conducive environment for viral spread,” said Pulmonologist Dr Rajeev Naik.

Many cases are initially characterised by mild body pains, escalating to high-grade fever, often exceeding 103 degrees Fahrenheit. After 3-4 days of fever, some patients develop severe coughing, and a few progress to pneumonia. Notably, some patients are also testing positive for dengue, experiencing a drop in platelet counts. Dr. Saketa Reddy, a general physician based in Hyderabad, pointed out a recent rise in dengue cases over the past two to three weeks.

While individuals with weakness and body pains tend to recover within a few days, Dr. Reddy advises monitoring symptoms for improvement within one to two days. If symptoms persist, consulting a health care provider for antibiotics or tailored treatment is recommended.

“In comparison to the previous year, when infections surged like a Tsunami from around this time until February 2023, this year’s situation resembles pre-COVID years. The increased testing for throat and nose swabs has enabled better identification of circulating viruses. It is important to note that dengue cases appear to be less severe this year, but precautions against mosquito-borne diseases, especially for children, remain essential,” added Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, Chief Paediatrician at Magna Centre. She emphasised the importance of parents being well-versed in first-aid for fever, seizures, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, cold, and sore throat.

As September brings auspicious festivities and Ganesh Chaturthi, doctors urge caution during public gatherings. “There is a need to establish a cultural norm of refraining from attending events while suffering from a fever, a practice not commonly observed in Indian families,” highlighted Dr. Madap Karuna, a paediatrician.

