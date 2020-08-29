Doctors seek action against Cong. leader for ‘verbal abuse’

Doctors’ associations have demanded action against Congress leader P. Koushik Reddy for allegedly verbally abusing Huzurabad Area Hospital’s medical superintendent V. Ravi Praveen Reddy on Thursday when a bevy of Congress leaders visited the hospital.

“When they asked us about the staff numbers, I was explaining it to them when Mr Koushik Reddy started verbally abusing me. I lodged a complaint against him at a local police station,” Dr Praveen Reddy said.

Representatives of Telangana Public Health Doctors Association, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, and others submitted their representation to DGP M. Mahender Reddy on Saturday demanding action. Mr Koushik Reddy, denied the allegation. “I have not verbally abused nor used harsh words against the medical superintendent. I only asked him about an employee who was recently removed from duty and died,” he said.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said cases under relevant sections of IPC were registered against Mr Koushik Reddy.