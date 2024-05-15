ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors remove bone stuck in 66-year-old’s oesophagus

Published - May 15, 2024 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, successfully removed a piece of bone lodged in the oesophagus of a 66-year-old patient. This bone had been triggering severe complications for over a month, including the development of oesophageal ulcers.

The patient Sriramulu, hailing from Kakkireni village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, faced this situation due to difficulties in chewing food properly due to lack of teeth. At a wedding feast he accidentally swallowed a 3.5-cm-long bone. Several days later, experiencing chest pain, Sriramulu sought medical attention from local practitioners who initially misdiagnosed his condition as gastric trouble. Subsequently, he was referred to Dr. Radhika Nittala, a gastroenterologist at Kamineni Hospital.

“Sriramulu’s condition was severe due to the prolonged presence of the impacted bone, which had pierced the oesophageal wall very close to the heart, causing ulcers. The bone’s proximity to the pericardium required careful handling during the endoscopic procedure to avoid further complications i.e. perforation,” said Dr Radhika.

The procedure was successful. Following the intervention, Sriramulu was instructed to adhere to a strict dietary regimen to aid in his recovery process.

