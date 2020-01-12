Doctors remove 2-cm bone stuck in boy’s food pipe

A 2-cm chicken bone stuck in the food pipe of a 10-year-old boy was removed by doctors at a corporate hospital in the city. After finding that a hole in the food pipe had been sealed, he was discharged.

The boy, who hails from Lingampally, was brought to the hospital about a fortnight ago, two days after he accidentally swallowed the bone.

Following high temperature, he was hospitalised for immediate intervention.

A hole was formed at the site where the bone was stuck. A team of doctors led by Raghuram Kondala, consultant medical gastroenterologist at Continental Hospitals, conducted endoscopic clipping after safe removal of the bone from the esophagus to seal the hole.

Any foreign body in the airway may lead to choking and result in death if not removed in time, say doctors. “Such cases must be attended to immediately as delay could increase the risks like food pipe perforation leading to infection, long term complications, and in some cases, it may result in death. Since perforations are common when sharp objects like a chicken bone gets struck, it is important that utmost care is taken while removing the object and stenting to ensure restoration of functionality of the food pipe,” Dr Kondala said.

Method of treatment is dependent on the location of the foreign body. If the object is in the airway, a laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy is needed to be performed to remove it. This procedure involves passing a rigid scope into the airway, viewing the airway to find the object and then using special forceps to remove the item.

If the object is in the esophagus, a scope is passed into the esophagus and special tools are used to remove the swallowed item. Once the foreign body is removed, people usually recover quickly.