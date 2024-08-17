Doctors protest shuts down medical services in Hyderabad

Thousands of doctors from both public and private medical institutions gathered at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad for a protest organised by various doctor associations in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana. The four-hour demonstration saw strong police presence, as even some Members of Parliament (MPs) joined the doctors in their cause.

The participating associations include Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA), Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) and All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA) among others.

Several doctors addressed the crowd, voicing their concerns. “Whenever there is a sexual assault on women in this country, society often suggests that women should learn self-defence techniques. But today, I want to say that women have done enough; it’s time society focuses on changing the male mentality,” Associate Professor of General Medicine at Gandhi Medical College Pratibha Lakshmi said.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya joined in the protest and pledged to raise the issue of safety of doctors in Parliament. Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender also joined the demonstration. “Doctors work tirelessly in government healthcare facilities, often in unsanitary conditions where even patients and attendants hesitate to come. Despite providing such selfless service, they receive no protection. Governments must take action,” he said.

Vice-President of Yashoda Hospitals Bala Raju expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the public but highlighted the need for doctors to work in a safe environment. He called on the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to implement laws that protect doctors from such attacks.

“Our healthcare professionals are the backbone of society, working tirelessly to ensure the health and well-being of our communities. It is crucial that their voices are heard and their rights protected,” chairman and MD of MediCover Hospitals Anil Krishna said. In support of the healthcare community, a candlelight march was held at the hospital.

ENT surgeon at MediCover Hospital Suparna Ghosh, an alumna of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, shared her concerns: “Previously, when we informed our families that we had arrived at the hospital after travelling, there was a sense of security. But now, if this case does not receive justice, fear will only grow among students and parents.”

“Barbaric acts against those who dedicate their lives to saving others are utterly unacceptable and must be met with swift justice,” president of Association of Health and Hospital Administrators (AHHA) Martha Ramesh said. He also highlighted the need for healthcare organisations to establish and consistently enforce an Internal Complaints Committee.

A solidarity march was also organised by Star Hospitals, where doctors and staff voiced their concerns about the safety of their peers. In a statement, the hospital urged authorities to prioritise the creation of a secure working environment for healthcare professionals as they carry out their vital duties.

