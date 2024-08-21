GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors’ protest enters seventh day

Published - August 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Junior Doctors Association taking out a protest rally in Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association taking out a protest rally in Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Telangana Junior Doctors Association protesting at Gandhi Hospital, in Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association protesting at Gandhi Hospital, in Secunderabad, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

As the doctors’ protest in Hyderabad entered its seventh day on Tuesday with hundreds of junior doctors from various government hospitals across the city gathering at the BR Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund to stage a demonstration.

Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) from Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College, along with the Resident Doctors Association from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and ESIC Medical College and Hospital, joined forces at the protest site. The doctors raised slogans, demanding justice for the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors are continuing to boycott OPD and elective OT services.

Meanwhile, resident doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar withdrew from all elective services at the hospital. “At sundown, the dean of academics and all faculty members gathered in the OPD to pay homage to the departed soul. The dean urged us not to view her as a victim but to honour her as a martyr, whose death was a result of society’s evil,” said Dr. L Sarath Manohar, president of the AIIMS Bibinagar RDA.

