Doctors pledge to improve survival rate of pre-term babies

Doctors and nurses at Niloufer Hospital on Friday pledged to take measures to improve the survival rate of pre-term babies.

Observing the World Prematurity Day at the hospital, they committed themselves to implement key interventions, including encouraging early breastfeeding. They also took an oath to provide antenatal corticosteroids to mothers who face the risk of pre-term delivery. Speaking at the event, Aarogyasri Health Care Trust chief executive officer K. Manohar said he would soon release money from a revolving fund so as to improve facilities at the hospitals.

Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy said the government would soon procure medical equipment like monitors and ventilators. It would also recruit specialists and increase the number of staff at the hospitals. In a gesture to symbolise their pledge to ensure pre-term babies are given access to key interventions, doctors and staff from Fernandez Hospital, Access Health International, the UNICEF and National Neonatal Forum left their hand impressions on a white paper.