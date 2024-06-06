ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors perform TAVI procedure on 79-year-old patient

Published - June 06, 2024 07:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors from Prasad Hospital, Hyderabad, have successfully performed a Trans Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure on a 79-year-old patient suffering from a heart valve condition. This approach by cardiologists Dr. Sampath and Dr. Sai Krishna avoided the need for bypass surgery and significantly reduced the patient’s risk. The patient is now recovering well and is expected to be discharged within a few days. “TAVI offers substantial benefits over traditional surgery. It is less risky, performed while the patient is awake, involves no major incisions, and allows for a swift recovery, with many patients able to return home within a couple of days,” said Dr. Suma Prasad, Managing Director of Prasad Hospital.

