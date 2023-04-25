ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors perform complex laparoscopic surgery on cancer patient

April 25, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

KIMS senior consultant surgical gastroenterologist Ch. Naveen Kumar, and consultant surgical gastroenterologist Madhulika with the patient.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Doctors at KIMS Hospital-Kondapur performed a complex laparoscopic surgery on a 49-year-old cancer patient from Khammam.

Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist at KIMS, Naveen Kumar said the surgery was a complex one requiring the removal of the head of the pancreas, first part of the small intestine, the Duodenum gallbladder, and the bile duct. “This procedure is used to treat tumors and other disorders of the pancreas, duodenum, and bile duct. We chose this method to keep the pain at a minimum and for quick recovery to the patient,” Dr.Naveen said, adding that the surgery took six hours.

The patient clocked a quick recovery and was discharged within a week, said KIMS Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist Madhulika.

