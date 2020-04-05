Doctor’s novel idea to raise funds for needy

Not allowing boredom to get to him during the lockdown period, a town-based doctor has decided to raise funds for the PM-Cares Trust for the fight against COVID-19 through a novel initiative — indoor marathon.

Eminent physician of Karimnagar, Ajay Khandal, on Sunday launched a campaign that requires the participants to simply walk inside the house and donate ₹1 for every metre covered (or ₹1,000 per kilometre).

“No matter where you walk, whether in the house or on the terrace during the lockdown, make your steps count. You could donate the money to the trust or to the less privileged in your area,” said Dr Khandal, who walked 42.2 km within his house for eight and a half hours and accordingly, will donate ₹50,000 to PM-CARES.

His wife Usha Khandal, also a doctor, did her bit by taking part in the indoor marathon by covering 10 km and will donate ₹10,000 to PM-CARES.

The couple will present a cheque for ₹60,000 to Collector K. Shashanka on Monday.

Dr Khandal said his friends in the USA, Canada, Australia and Indian cities such as Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also participated in the novel campaign to raise funds and stay fit too.

Combating the stress of staying at home is a big part of surviving the lockdown, said the doctor.

“A lockdown can cause emotional stress which often goes neglected. The campaign is expected to serve as a vent for mental stress,” he added.