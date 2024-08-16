Major private hospitals in Hyderabad have announced suspension of outpatient (OP) services and elective surgeries for 24 hours between 6 a.m. on Saturday (August 17) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (August 18).

The decision was taken to extend support to the ongoing protests by government doctors, who have been boycotting non-emergency duties for the past two days. They are seeking justice for a woman medical student who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently.

The Indian Medical Association had issued a call to withdraw services for 24 hours from Friday (August 16) morning.

“The IMA has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services. Yashoda Hospitals stands in solidarity with the IMA and has decided to suspend OP services and elective surgeries on Saturday (August 17). Emergency services will continue as usual,” stated A. Lingaiah, director of medical services, Yashoda Hospitals, in a circular. Similar announcements were made by the management of Apollo Hospitals, KIMS Hospitals and Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

Protests across Hyderabad

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital continued their protest on Friday. “Why are only doctors across the country protesting? Where is the public outrage? We demand justice for the victim and her family. If necessary, we will escalate the strike, but we will not stop,” said a doctor from Gandhi Hospital, seeking anonymity.

On Friday morning, around 2,500 doctors participated in a rally that began at Osmania Medical College and concluded at Osmania General Hospital. Narender Kumar, principal of Osmania Medical College, said: “There is no place for such horrifying crimes, and as a senior member of the medical faculty, I am deeply disheartened by this incident, especially since it occurred within the premises of the hospital [RG Kar Medical College and Hospital].”

Doctors from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), too, held a rally from Banjara Hills gate to Panjagutta gate. Around 1,000 doctors from ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Sanathnagar staged a ‘rasta roko’ protest.

The protests have extended beyond Hyderabad, spreading to other districts as well. In Warangal, doctors from Kakatiya Medical College staged a protest outside the collectorate. A ‘rasta roko’ rally was conducted by doctors from Government Medical College Nizamabad.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha has expressed his support for the protesting doctors in Telangana and across the nation. The Minister has directed principals and superintendents of Osmania and Gandhi hospitals, along with other healthcare facilities, to enhance security measures for nursing officers and medical staff.

He has also held discussions with senior department officials to address the safety of healthcare workers in all government hospitals across the State.

