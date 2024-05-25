GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Doctors in Hyderabad save tribal teen injured by arrow

Published - May 25, 2024 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, performed a life-saving surgery on a teenager from the Gutti Koya tribe in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The 17-year-old was critically injured after an arrow pierced his chest accidentally.

The teenager, Sodi Nanda, was initially treated at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and then transferred to Warangal MGM Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the emergency department of the NIMS on the evening of May 23.

The arrow had lodged dangerously between Nanda’s heart and lungs, said head of the cardiothoracic department Amaresh Rao. The medical team performed a four-hour surgery to remove the arrow and stabilise Nanda’s breathing. Post-the surgery, the doctors reported that Nanda is now in a stable condition and out of danger.

Hospital director N. Bheerappa announced that Nanda’s surgery was performed free of charge owing to the critical nature of his condition and his background.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.