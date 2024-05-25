Doctors in Hyderabad save tribal teen injured by arrow

A team of doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, performed a life-saving surgery on a teenager from the Gutti Koya tribe in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The 17-year-old was critically injured after an arrow pierced his chest accidentally.

The teenager, Sodi Nanda, was initially treated at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and then transferred to Warangal MGM Hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the emergency department of the NIMS on the evening of May 23.

The arrow had lodged dangerously between Nanda’s heart and lungs, said head of the cardiothoracic department Amaresh Rao. The medical team performed a four-hour surgery to remove the arrow and stabilise Nanda’s breathing. Post-the surgery, the doctors reported that Nanda is now in a stable condition and out of danger.

Hospital director N. Bheerappa announced that Nanda’s surgery was performed free of charge owing to the critical nature of his condition and his background.