Doctors from Hyderabad save 18-month-old girl after she ingests mosquito repellent

An 18-month-old girl from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh was saved by doctors from KIMS Cuddles hospital in Hyderabad after she ingested mosquito repellent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child was first treated at a local hospital and then transferred to Raipur, where her condition deteriorated. Despite full ventilator support, she continued to struggle due to severe chemical pneumonitis and right ventricular dysfunction.

The Raipur hospital reached out to KIMS Cuddles in Hyderabad’s Kondapur, and a specialised team of two intensivists, a perfusionist, an ICU nurse and a cardiac surgeon was dispatched to Raipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We diagnosed severe chemical pneumonitis and severe pulmonary hypertension and decided to use ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) due to the ineffectiveness of the ventilator. Given the child’s weight of 10 kilograms , ECMO was placed through the neck, bypassing both the lungs and the heart, a very rare procedure,” said Parag Dekate, clinical director of paediatrics and head of the paediatric intensive care unit at the hospital.

After the ECMO procedure, the child was transported by road ambulance to Raipur Airport and then by charter air ambulance to Begumpet Airport. She was then brought to KIMS Cuddles, where she was on Venoarterial (VA) ECMO for nine days, followed by several days on a ventilator and then on high-flow and low-flow oxygen. An infection was treated with antibiotics.

After 18 days of treatment, the child fully recovered and was discharged in good health with normal neurological outcome.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.