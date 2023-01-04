Doctors file writ petition in HC challenging private practice ban

January 04, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Specialist doctors and doctors from the Telangana Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) have filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging ban of private practice by the State government. The decision was taken unilaterally without any Cabinet sub-committee/expert committee, and by discriminating juniors and seniors, the doctors added.

The matter came up for hearing in the High Court on December 28, 2022 when the judges said that the matter needs a counter from the State government. They posted the matter to March 3, 2023.

The government of Telangana in an order issued on June 7, 2022 announced that there shall be a total ban on private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment. Doctors filled by transfer from non-teaching side recruited after the issue of the notification shall not be allowed private practice.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA said: “The GO allowed the ban only to freshers and it is not applicable to senior doctors, thus the discrimination is clearly being highlighted here. In 2006, the government allowed private practice with the recommendation of a sub-committee which included opposition leaders also. In 2022, based on a letter by the Director of Medical Education (DME) and Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), the government amended the rules. There was no expert committee formed to look into the seriousness of the issue. Even if the government is banning private practice, they should be ready to provide Non-Private Practice Allowance (NPPA) to the doctors, the same is followed by other States across the country where there is a similar ban. Even within the State, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been providing NPPA to its doctors for not allowing them to practice outside.

When the GO was announced, a representation to the government was submitted to withdraw the amendment. Further, it is the government’s duty to keep a vigilance on the doctors who are not adhering to the duty hours and we will support the government in taking action against those who are not following the duty discipline—but the entire community should not suffer because of such people, Dr. Mahesh added.

Sama Sandeep Reddy, the petitioner’s advocate, said that in 1989, a similar ban was brought in by the Andhra Pradesh government. At that time the government constituted an expert committee which suggested that a compensatory allowance has to be given to the doctors as the order is preventing them from earning extra income. Then too, the doctors who joined before the notification issuance were only being given the allowance. After that in 2006, the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government removed the ban on private practice with conditions that the doctors should not indulge in private practice during their duty hours. That was the position from 2006 till June 2022.

