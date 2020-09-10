Doctors feel the pain of patients

On Wednesday night, a 48-year-old patient writhing in pain was rushed from Medak to Osmania General Hospital, Afzalgunj. He was in need of a correction surgery in the hip. Having spent over ₹8 lakh for initial surgery at a private hospital which went wrong, family members of the patient have exhausted their finances and did not have any option other than relying on the government hospital.

Since Gandhi Hospital here has been turned into an exclusive COVID-19 facility, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is the only available option for non-COVID patients in need of emergency care or elective surgeries at State-run health centres. However, the patient’s family was in for a rude shock after reaching the hospital. Doctors told them that the elective surgery facility under Orthopaedics department is unavailable at OGH for now.

“After he met with an accident, doctors at a private hospital placed implants in the patient’s hip. However, the hip got dislocated and he needed revision surgery which comes under elective service. Since we do not have facility to perform elective surgeries for over one-and-a-half months, we could not take up surgery on the patient,” said P. Rohith, president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA)-Osmania Medical College unit.

This is not the lone case of a distressed patient who was denied medical service. Junior doctors (post graduate students) from Orthopaedics and General Surgery department have been witness to similar distressing situations since elective surgery of three departments were temporarily suspended and an alternative facility for elective surgery operation theatres (OTs) is not being provided from third week of July. The junior doctors boycotted elective services from Tuesday demanding provision of OTs.