ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors defy rain, hold massive protest in solidarity with Kolkata medico

Published - August 16, 2024 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Protests continued for the second consecutive day at various government hospitals in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Doctor’s of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences protest in front of their Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A massive protest erupted at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday evening, where junior doctors, undeterred by the heavy rain, voiced their anger and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors rallied within the hospital premises to show solidarity following the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Despite the downpour, hundreds of doctors chanted “No Security, No Service,” echoing their demands across the campus.

Protests continued for the second consecutive day at various government hospitals in Telangana on Thursday. Hundreds of junior doctors maintained their boycott of Outpatient (OPD) and elective OT duties in response to the tragic incident in Kolkata.

At Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad, Resident Doctors initiated their protest at 9 a.m. with a rally within the hospital and a brief ‘rasta roko andolan’ outside the main gate. Later in the evening, the NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association announced that they would boycott all OPD and elective OT services for 48 hours starting 8 a.m. on August 16. They assured that emergency services would remain unaffected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, at Osmania Medical College, junior doctors continued their protests, though they were more subdued in observance of Independence Day. Since it was a holiday, healthcare services were not impacted compared to the previous day’s protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US