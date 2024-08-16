GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors defy rain, hold massive protest in solidarity with Kolkata medico

Protests continued for the second consecutive day at various government hospitals in Telangana

Published - August 16, 2024 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Doctor’s of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences protest in front of their Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Doctor’s of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences protest in front of their Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A massive protest erupted at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday evening, where junior doctors, undeterred by the heavy rain, voiced their anger and determination.

The doctors rallied within the hospital premises to show solidarity following the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Despite the downpour, hundreds of doctors chanted “No Security, No Service,” echoing their demands across the campus.

Protests continued for the second consecutive day at various government hospitals in Telangana on Thursday. Hundreds of junior doctors maintained their boycott of Outpatient (OPD) and elective OT duties in response to the tragic incident in Kolkata.

At Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad, Resident Doctors initiated their protest at 9 a.m. with a rally within the hospital and a brief ‘rasta roko andolan’ outside the main gate. Later in the evening, the NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association announced that they would boycott all OPD and elective OT services for 48 hours starting 8 a.m. on August 16. They assured that emergency services would remain unaffected.

Meanwhile, at Osmania Medical College, junior doctors continued their protests, though they were more subdued in observance of Independence Day. Since it was a holiday, healthcare services were not impacted compared to the previous day’s protest.

