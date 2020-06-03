Hyderabad

Doctors’ concerns placed before Health Minister

Seek regular testing of healthcare professionals, quarantine for one-third workforce on rotation

The concerns of junior doctors and resident doctors working at government hospitals were brought to the notice of the Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday.

Representatives of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) and Resident Doctors Association spoke to the Minister about the need for regular testing of healthcare professionals, quarantine for one-third of workforce on a rotation basis, accommodation for COVID-19 doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

So far, two clusters of COVID-19 cases have been detected among junior doctors staying in Osmania Medical College hostels and among resident doctors at NIMS. Both the healthcare facilities attend non-COVID patients, which raised concerns about possible exposure to coronavirus without knowing infection status of patients.

This made junior doctors seek tests to know if they are carrying the virus. Knowing the status in early stages helps avoid spread of the infectious disease to patients and family members.

TJUDA president K.U.N. Vishnu said that they received favourable response to their demands. NIMS RDA president G Srinivas also represented the issues.

