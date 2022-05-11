Doctors booked after two newborns die in private hospital

Falaknuma police booked a gynaecologist and another doctor of a private hospital in its limits for causing death of two newborns by negligence, reportedly after they were kept in incubators after birth on Tuesday. Tension prevailed at the hospital as families of the just-born victims alleged medical negligence by the hospital doctors. On Wednesday too, the irate relatives and family members came back to the hospital and damaged property.

According to police, Mohammed Chand, a resident of Falaknuma had admitted his wife for delivery at KAM multi-speciality hospital on Tuesday morning. At around 7.30 a.m., a male child was born, and after it developed complications, doctors shifted the baby to the intensive care unit and kept him in the incubator.

Around the same time, a baby girl that was just born was also placed in an incubator following birth-related complications. A little later, both the families were reportedly told that the babies were critical and should be rushed to another hospital.

Family members, showing pictures of the babies, said they had burn injuries on the chest after they were removed from the incubators, and doctors in the next hospital declared them dead.

Although the Falaknuma police maintained that the families did not file a complaint against the hospital till late on Tuesday, the police at around 11 p.m. confirmed that it has booked the doctors under Section 304A causing death by negligence. An investigation was opened.