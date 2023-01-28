ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at NIMS perform complex cardiac procedure on teen

January 28, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, successfully performed a complex cardiac procedure on a 19-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with ‘Tetralogy of Fallot’ by birth.

The young patient, Jahnavi, underwent open heart surgery at the age of 3 years and was in good health until the age of 15. However, in the last three years, she started experiencing breathlessness frequently. During examination, she was found to have pulmonary regurgitation (leakage of blood from pulmonary artery into right ventricle) and was advised surgery, which was billed as high risk at other hospitals. 

When she visited NIMS, doctors found she had pulmonary valve leakage and also atrial septal defect (hole of the upper portion of the heart). As open heart surgery was high risk, the doctors planned catheter-directed treatment. Through the right femoral (lower limb) vein, an artificial pulmonary valve was deployed and an atrial septal defect was closed with an amplatzer device in single sitting.

The procedure was performed on January 25 under the supervision of senior cardiology professor Sai Satish, along with other cardiology team members including doctors B.Srinivas, Hemanth Harish, Archana, Srikiran and Shailesh. The anaesthetic support was given by professor Nirmala and other cath lab technicians and nursing staff.

The patient recovered quickly and will be discharged in the next couple of days. This is the first time such a complex procedure was performed in the government sector in the two Telugu states, the hospital said.

