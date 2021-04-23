Doctors at Hyderabad Govt. Chest Hospital threaten to boycott duties

Senior resident doctors are demanding safe protective gear and accommodation and transport for COVID-19 warriors, among other things.

Senior resident doctors, treating at the Government General and Chest Hospital in Hyderabad have threatened to boycott duties from Saturday if their demands for safe protective gear and quarantine leave, among others, are not met.

The doctors served the boycott notice to the hospital’s superintendent on Friday.

They have demanded adequate and safe protective gear at work, as the usage of Personal Protective Equipment provided is leading to extreme exhaustion. They added that it is uncomfortable to work in harsh conditions, especially in the high summer temperatures.

The second demand is to allow for a quarantine period after work as a couple of doctors have already tested positive for coronavirus, leading to drop in work force.

“Further burdening without quarantine will lead to more losses. Accommodation and transport have not been provided since the past eight months, forcing us to stay with families and increasing the risk to the family members. Parents of some senior resident doctors have been effected and some are critically ill. There is lack of adequate beds and oxygen supply outside to treat or admit family members,” said members of the Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association.

The association has demanded quarantine leave, accommodation and transport for COVID-19 warriors, reservation of beds for family members and senior residents working at the hospital, and allottment of Post Graduate doctors to assist in work.