Doctor shoots himself at home

A 43-year-old doctor died of bullet injury at his villa in Saket Mithila gated community on Monday.

Jawaharnagar police of Rachakonda said that Dr. Ravindra Kumar, managing director of Sri Aditya Hospitals, Dammaiguda, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in his bedroom.

Investigators believe that the incident took place after 2 a.m. when his wife and son were not at home. “His wife, Dr. Smitha, along with their 12-year-old son had gone to her parents’ house in Dilsukhnagar and at 2 a.m. he spoke to his son over the phone. It looks like he resorted to the extreme step after 2 a.m.,” Jawaharnagar inspector P. Bikshapathi Reddy said.

Dr. Kumar’s licensed pistol was recovered near his body, but no suicide note was found in the house.

On Sunday night, the couple had an argument over attending a family function, following which Dr. Smitha left home and went to her parents' house.

According to police, the incident came to light around 1.30 p.m. on Monday when Dr. Smitha’s sister Swapna visited the victim’s house as he was not answering calls from his wife and hospital staff. “When he did not respond even after repeated knocks on the door, Ms. Swapna opened the bedroom window from outside and found him lying in a pool of blood,” Mr. Reddy said. Dr. Kumar’s face was covered with blood, as he shot himself on the temple. He was scheduled to perform a surgery on Monday.

When asked whether the victim was facing any financial problems, Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy said, “nothing that we are aware of. A case has been registered and a probe is on to ascertain the reason for this extreme step.”

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hosptial morgue for autopsy.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.