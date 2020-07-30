Doctor, nurse fall prey to KYC fraud

A doctor and a nurse working in private hospitals lost ₹ 91,570 and about ₹1.70 lakh respectively to Know Your Customer (KYC) updating frauds, Cyberabad police said on Thursday.

Police said that the nurse, whose name they withheld, received a call on July 9 and the caller told her that her Paytm wallet Know Your Customer had not been completed.

The caller instructed her to install Team Viewer Quick Support app, which would allow remote access of devices.

Later, she found out that eight transactions were made in two bank accounts in her name and that she had lost about ₹1.70 lakh.

In another case, the doctor inadvertently shared bank account details and lost ₹ 91,570.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar appealed to the public to use a separate phone and SIM card for bank transactions.

He said banks would only send text messages and one-time passwords, and no bank representative would ask for the OTP or CVV.

‘Chain-snatcher’ held

The East Zone Task Force apprehended a 36-year-old man alleged to be an inter-State chain-snatcher and recovered two mangalsutrams and a two-wheeler from his possession.

According to the police, the accused is Shankar Rao Biradar, a resident of Katedan and a native of Latur in Maharashtra.

Police said that in 2018, the accused person had been arrested by the Hadaspur police in Pune, Maharashtra, in connection with 33 chain-snatching and 14 bike theft cases.

He was sent in judicial remand but was released on bail in June this year.

The accused person reached Hyderabad in June. On July 17, he allegedly stole a motorcycle in the Langar Houz police station area.

On July 26, he snatched two malgalsutrams weighing around 5.5 tolas, police said.