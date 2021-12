hyderabad

12 December 2021 19:22 IST

A 29-year-old cardiac surgeon was found dead in his residence at SR Nagar.

Dr. Rajkumar, a native of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, was practising at a private hospital in Ameerpet. Police said that on Friday, Dr. Rajkumar administered poison to himself and died.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

