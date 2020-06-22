Doctor dies of COVID

HYDERABAD

22 June 2020 23:51 IST

A 70-year-old medical practitioner, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Sunday.

Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Hyderabad branch said he did not attend patients during the lockdown. But he went to a hospital to check on an old patient and developed fever a few days thereafter. A resident of Himayatnagar, he was admitted to a private hospital five days ago, and died on Sunday.

ASI succumbs

A 54-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector with Kalapathar police station, who was suspected to have COVID-19, died in the early hours on Monday, before test results could arrive. The victim, a resident of Asif Nagar Jilla, was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday, and his samples were drawn on Sunday, police said.

So far, over 200 police personnel in Telangana, including three IPS officers, have been diagnosed with the infection. Four have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, at least 15 staff at RBVRR State Police Academy, including an IPS officer and two Additional SsP, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. More tests have been conducted and results are awaited. The academy has over 400 staff and 1,900 cadets.