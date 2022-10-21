Doctor couple electrocuted in Hyderabad’s Langar Houz 

A 26-year-old doctor and his wife were reportedly electrocuted in the bathroom of their house in Langar Houz police limits here late on Thursday. Preliminarily, police stated a short circuit of an electrical appliance in the bathroom may have led to their electrocution.

The victims were identified as Syed Nisar Uddin, a doctor in Suryapet, and Umme Mohimeen, 22, final-year Medicine student at a private college in the city.

Police said the incident was reported around 9.30 p.m., and officers rushed to the house at Khader Bagh. Later in the night, police retrieved the bodies and transferred them to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A probe was opened.