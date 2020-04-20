Do not violate 3-km radius norm, warns DGP

Carrying an ID proof with current address while coming out on the streets has been made mandatory by the Telangana police as part of its measure to ensure that people do not violate the 3-km radius norm and help them in strictly implementing the lockdown restrictions.

People who come out to purchase groceries and other essential commodities should carry an address proof and they must travel within 3-km radius from their house, said Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Reddy said the move was also aimed at restricting people from stepping out as more number of people were found to be venturing out on the streets without a valid reason. “If people are found violating the norm, cases will be booked and their vehicles will be seized,” he said. When asked if one doesn’t have a current residential proof, as Hyderabad is a hub for IT employees and people from different districts and various States come here for employment, he said that he/she can carry alternative documents, such as a certificate or phone number on which police will verify if they are stopped at check-posts.

Further, he said people who want to go to a hospital must visit the nearest one by carrying address proof. “If people want to visit a superspeciality hospital away from their house, they must carry doctor’s prescription or other documents issued by the hospital,” he said.

Stating that more and more people are coming out ignoring the lockdown restrictions, Mr. Reddy said that from Tuesday they have decided to enforce the lockdown more strictly. According to him, the effectiveness of the lockdown had reduced and as people are misusing the essential services passes, they have decided to review and issue new passes.

“We have issued over 15,000 passes and all of them will be reviewed case by case and new passes will be issued to every individual mentioning his origin, destination, route, and work timing, so that they are not misused by the individuals,” Mr. Reddy said, adding that deviation from the designated route will result in cancellation of passes.

As some government employees were found to be coming out in the name of attending duties, the police have henceforth decided to ask their department heads to issue colour-coded passes. “As each employee is working only on a few days during this lockdown, we will write to all department heads and Chief Secretary for issuing different colour passes each day, for permitting them at check-posts,” the DGP said.

Stressing on the need of maintaining social distancing while at a store or in the house to contain the spread of coronavirus, the top police brass said that residents’ welfare association should monitor the movement of people in their area and keep a tab on youngsters who try to venture out for no reason. He said that all Tablighi Jamaat returnees are identified and sent to the government hospital.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that house rents should not be collected from tenants, police received 36 Dial 100 calls and local teams were sent to address the issue and the owners were counselled, Mr. Reddy added.