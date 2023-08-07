Do not skip medicines: doctor’s advice after bride suffers seizure during her wedding

August 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated August 08, 2023 03:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Do not neglect your medications, even on the day of the wedding. Prioritize ample rest and minimize stress both before and on your special day. This advice comes from a doctor, prompted by a bride’s seizure attack during her wedding ceremony.

Mamta (name changed), a bride, experienced a seizure attack during her wedding ceremony, causing concern among the attendees. The event took a dramatic turn when she became unconscious after taking the fifth ‘phera’ of her wedding. Fortunately, her to-be husband, Sanjay (name changed), quickly supported her to prevent a fall. After checking her pulse and heart rate, it was evident that Ms. Mamta was breathing but unconscious, with no movements in her hands and legs.

The bride was immediately rushed to the Emergency Room (ER) and while on the way, she regained her consciousness. On enquiry by doctors, her parents recalled that Ms. Mamta had a seizure at the age of 10 after which she took anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) for a few months, and later discontinued without doctor’s advice.

Senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad Sudhir Kumar said that the diagnosis was easy after getting to know about her previous seizure attack. It was a possible recurrence of seizure on wedding day. An Electroencephalogram (EEG) showed generalised epileptiform discharges, while brain imaging appeared normal. The final diagnosis was Prenuptial Seizures, a condition where seizures can occur on or before the wedding due to various factors.

Multiple factors

Just before marriage, there are multiple factors that can increase the risk of epilepsy. The possible reasons are sleep deprivation because of multiple rituals and whatever happens, there will be a reasonable amount of stress. Due to the stigma present in the society, many women are having to hide their epilepsy, some people even feel that it is a mental illness. As a result they cannot take medicines on or during the wedding ceremony It is surprising that until two decades back, epilepsy in a woman was a cause for divorce also but fortunately the law has changed now, Dr. Sudhir added.

Epilepsy is a lifelong condition, and while the frequency of seizures may vary, skipping medications, sleep deprivation, and stress remain common triggers for seizure relapses. Proper management and adherence to medication can significantly improve the quality of life and prevent unforeseen seizure episodes.

Ms. Mamta’s case serves as a poignant reminder that health should never be compromised, even on momentous occasions like weddings.

