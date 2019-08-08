‘Do not distort history and defame Nehru’

Telangana Congress Loyalists Forum has condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) effort to defame Jawaharlal Nehru on inclusion of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution and said but for Nehru, Kashmir would not have been part of India.

In a statement here, forum leaders -- Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Sambhani Chandrashekar and others said BJP is trying to author an alternative history to mislead people.

They said during the course of discussion in the Parliament on abrogation of Article 370 and Kashmir Reorganisation Bills, an attempt was made to portray as if there were differences between the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Home Minister Sardar Patel.

“Those questioning Article 370 should first brush up their knowledge of history and not make statements to distort it. The integration of over 500 princely States into India was a big challenge deftly handled by Sardar Patel. On Kashmir’s accession to India, it became imperative to assure the people of J&K that steps would be taken to protect their culture, their rights and aspirations and Article 370 was the way out,” they said.

“Article 370 was the only way out to give confidence to Kashmiris to stay with India, and it was a very considered decision by the Indian government,” the loyalists further said.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said that blaming Jawaharlal Nehru was a part of BJP’s strategy to defame a leader who is held in high esteem not only in India but the world over.

Other leaders who signed the statement included M. Kodanda Reddy, vice-chairman, AICC Kisan Congress; B. Kamalakar Rao, ex- MLC; T. Nagaiah, TPCC vice-president, P. Vinay Kumar, vice-chairman, AICC OBC department; A. Shyam Mohan, chairman, TPCC Intellectual Cell and G. Niranjan, ex-chairman, AP Khadi & Village Industries Board.