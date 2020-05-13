Do not congregate at mosques, eidgahs: clerics

Muslim clerics, cutting across schools of thought, on Wednesday appealed to people not to congregate at mosques and eidgahs on Eid-ul-Fitr.
In a statement issued to the media, Mufti Khaleel Ahmed from Jamia Nizamia, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Qubool Badshah Shuttari, and Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, among a host of others, said that instead of congregating at mosques and eidgah, Muslims should offer chaasht prayers or namaz-e-shukrana (prayers of gratitude). They specified that chaasht prayers should be offered between 7 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.
These prayers can be offered with a minimum of two rakats and a maximum of 12, they clarified.
“Lockdown rules do not permit any community to congregate. Therefore, Muslims should not organise congregations at eidgahs and mosques,” the statement reads.
