DMRL makes high pressure compressor discs for aero-engines

The annual requirements of these high value HPC discs are quite large, warranting indigenisation

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established the near isothermal forging technology to produce all the five stages of High-Pressure Compressors (HPC) discs out of ‘difficult-to-deform’ titanium alloy using its unique 2000 MT isothermal forge press for use in aero-engine technology.

The technology was by Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), DRDO’s metallurgical laboratory here and with this development, India has joined the league of limited global engine developers to have the manufacturing capabilities of such critical aero-engine components.

The technology has been transferred to Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited - MIDHANI to meet the bulk production requirements. About 200 HPC disc forgings pertaining to various compressor stages have been jointly (DMRL & MIDHANI) produced initially and were successfully supplied to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (E), Bengaluru for fitment into Adour Engine powering the Jaguar/Hawk aircrafts, said an official release.

The Adour engine is overhauled by HAL (E), Bengaluru and like in any aero-engine, the HPC drum assembly has to be replaced after a specified number of operations or in case of damage. The annual requirements of these high value HPC discs are quite large, warranting indigenisation.

Apart from DMRL and HAL (E), various agencies such as MIDHANI, Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification - CEMILAC and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance - DGAQA worked in unison to establish this crucial technology.